Yeat Unveils Massive Tracklist For Upcoming "2093" LP

Rumored collaborations include Childish Gambino, Drake, Future, and Lil Wayne.

Yeat's steady rise in the hip-hop world has been nothing short of extraordinary. The multi-cultural rage rapper has improved every it seems. Now, all of this hard work has culminated into Yeat getting the chance to release 2093. This will be his eighth project since 2019's Wake Up Call. Over the last couple of months or so, there have been some exciting developments surrounding this album.

One of those interesting storylines is how often we have seen Yeat and Childish Gambino link up. In fact, you can see below that there is an Instagram Story of them in the studio together. Additionally, the California native has also been working with Drake and Future on this record. With the album about to drop in less than 24 hours, Yeat has decided to reveal the tracklist for 2093.

Yeat Could Have Something Special Brewing

Unfortunately, the X account that shared the set of songs does not have the features listed. But, if you head over to the Genius page for it, some of them do show up. One of them is Lil Wayne on "Lyfestyle." Interestingly, there has not been a single song released ahead of the LP. The only rollout we have seen are some billboards and the 2093 title lit up against the Hollywood Sign.

What are your thoughts on this tracklist for Yeat's 2093? Do you think we will see the rumored features on the album? Who will have the best appearance on the record? Will this be the best rage rap release of the last few years? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yeat. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

2093 Tracklist:

  1. Psycho CEO
  2. Power Trip
  3. Breathe
  4. More
  5. Bought The Earth
  6. Nothing Change
  7. U Should Know
  8. Lyfestyle
  9. ILUV
  10. Tell me
  11. Shade
  12. Keep Pushin
  13. Riot & Set it off
  14. Team ceo
  15. 2093
  16. Stand On It
  17. Familia
  18. Mr. Inbetweenit
  19. Psychocaine
  20. Run They Mouth
  21. If We Being Real
  22. 1093

