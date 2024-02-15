USHER Returns To Atlanta, Receives Phoenix Award & A Spot On Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame

USHER has to be on cloud nine right about now. The legendary R&B singer put on the performance of a lifetime at Super Bowl LVIII this past weekend in Las Vegas. He was not alone during the show, as Ludacris, Lil' Jon, Alicia Keys, and more, assisted him. It made it all more special and this one will be remembered for a long time. USHER also put a ring on his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, not too long after the big game. But, the wins just keep on coming for the multi-talent. Just yesterday, USHER had to catch a flight back to Atlanta, Georgia, to receive some pretty remarkable awards.

Atlanta is one of the many places that he has roots in, but this is where USHER got his career off the floor. So, it was only right that the city recognized him for the Phoenix Award. According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, it is a prestigious honor that recognizes an individual or group for their outstanding service to the city. USHER gave an impassioned speech to the crowd, giving props to the city for helping him find his way in life.

Read More: Usher Shares Wedding Photos From Marriage To Jennifer Goicoechea

USHER Gets Recognized By The City Of Atlanta

"Atlanta is a city of belief. Atlanta is a city that allowed me to be that Phoenix to rise. It is a city that has allowed me to have the tenacity to go out and share this culture that I found when I was here." On top of that, the Black Entertainment and Music Walk of Fame unveiled his spot three years after he was a part of the inaugural class. Mayor Andre Dickens, who was in attendance, thanked USHER for representing Atlanta with pride at the Super Bowl. "The whole world got to see that Usher brought the world to the A." The final cherry on top was that Fulton County decided to name February 14 "Usher Day." The man is back everybody.

What are your thoughts on USHER getting his flowers from the city of Atlanta? Do you think he should have received the Phoenix Award sooner? Was his Super Bowl performance a top 10 Halftime Show of all time? Is COMING HOME one of his best albums ever, why or why not? What songs have you added to your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding USHER. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Sexyy Red Jokes About Putting Drake On Child Support As "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Goes Viral

[Via]