award ceremony
- MusicUSHER Returns To Atlanta, Receives Phoenix Award & A Spot On Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of FameThe city of Atlanta showered USHER with well-deserved praise. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicVictoria Monet Wins Best R&B Album Grammy With "Jaguar II"Ariana Grande shared a tribute for Victoria Monet in response to the win.By Cole Blake
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Music VideoFive awe-inspiring music videos across genres are up for the Grammy.By Demi Phillips
- TVAvril Lavigne Vs. Topless Juno Awards Streaker: Singer Tells Woman To "Get The F*ck Off" Her StageAs Lavigne was introducing AP Dhillion last night, an unwanted visitor joined the Canadian artist on stage, wearing nothing more than pasties on her top half.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2023 Oscars Snubs Angers Internet: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Jordan PeelePeople are once again calling out the Oscars after nominations landed this morningBy Erika Marie
- MusicBeyoncé, Mary J. Blige, & Ari Lennox Lead Soul Train Awards NominationsOther nominees include Muni Long, Lizzo, Silk Sonic, Diddy, Tank, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Chlöe, SZA, and many more.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Is People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon, Thanks Kanye During SpeechShe thanked her estranged husband for opening her up to the world of fashion.By Erika Marie
- Music2021 BET Hip Hop Award Performances: Nelly, Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, BiaWatch your favorite artists grace the stage and make sure to also check out the newcomers who stepped into the Rap City Booth for a freestyle.By Erika Marie
- TV2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List: J. Cole, Yung Bleu, Cardi B, & MoreThis list is being updated in real-time, so make sure to check out who took home the gold.By Erika Marie
- MusiciHeartRadio Music Awards Winners: Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Young Thug, H.E.R.Just in case you missed it, you can watch the full show and check out the complete list of winners right here.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Avoids Oscars Diversity Talk: "I Don't Want To Focus On It"He's just minding his business in the ATL.By Erika Marie
- MusicGrammy Awards Dates For 2020 & 2021 Ceremonies AnnouncedThe Recording Academy and CBS have revealed the dates for the 2020 & 2021 Grammy Awards.By Aron A.
- MusicQueen Latifah Will Not Accept Marian Anderson Award Due To "Personal Reasons"The award ceremony has been postponed.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Reportedly Dissed At BET Hip-Hop AwardsThe ghostwriting drama was apparently brought up at the ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott & Post Malone To Perform At 2018 MTV VMA'sAriana Grande and Logic are also set to perform.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner Posts Up At ESPYs With Rumored 21-Year-Old GirlfriendCaitlyn returns to the scene where she came out as transgender: the ESPYs.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Accepts Pulitzer Prize: "This Type Of Recognition, It’s Beautiful"Kendrick Lamar humbly accepted his Pulitzer Prize on stage today.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMTV Video Music Awards Make Their Return To New York CityThe VMA Awards come home.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Expresses Elation About Dominican Republic NominationCardi B and her family are excited about her Premios Soberano 2018 nomination.By Alex Zidel