Another year, another award season, and this time, the Oscars are commanding attention. Today, the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced, and while some are celebrating, others are questioning why several notable features and actors didn’t receive nods.

It’s expected that with nominations such as these, someone, somewhere, will be disappointed. However, when it was shown that Jordan Peele’s Nope, The Woman King starring Viola Davis, and even Tom Cruise for his Top Gun portrayal were snubbed, fans demanded answers.

The 2023 Oscars gotta have some of the most disappointing snubs I’ve seen in a long time pic.twitter.com/PIYZRUsTO1 — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) January 24, 2023

Top Gun was a frontrunner and earned a nod for Best Picture. However, it didn’t receive inclusion for Best Actor or Best Director. It was expected to be added to those categories, as well as those highlighting cinematography.

Peele’s features have swept the box office one after another, but Nope didn’t grab the Academy’s attention. Neither did The Woman King, as the praised film also didn’t earn any nominations. Additionally, Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett received a look for Best Supporting Actress, and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” is up for Best Original Song. Some believed the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, should have also been nominated.

Additionally, this year no women directors were selected, but neither was James Cameron for the latest Avatar film.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: (L-R) Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea attend the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Further, Rihanna and Lady Gaga have been nominated for Best Original Song (“Lift Me Up” and “Hold My Hand,” respectively). Their fanbases are exciting, but Taylor Swift’s exclusion for her Where the Crawdads Sing track “Carolina” has caused a firestorm.

Other snubs include Margot Robbie, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, and Till, the controversial film about the murder of Emmett Till.

Did your picks make the cut? Check out a few reactions below.

Despite all of the valid historical/cultural critiques of The Woman King and its reframing of a very complex history, for the blockbuster spectacle of a film that it was, the talent in it, and audiences and critics' responses to it, the Oscar snub is kind of egregious https://t.co/WtKSt8GUSQ — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) January 24, 2023

Not surprised Elvis, Top Gun and Avatar all campaigned their way to get #BestPicture noms 💸🥱 but still really exhausting and disappointing much more deserving films were shut out because of it…major #Oscars snub for @RRRMovie 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hOgr74emlJ — Caro🌻 (@carorose93) January 24, 2023

You should be able to look at the Oscar nominees and get a pretty good snapshot of that year's movies.



That's what makes the lack of women directing nominees so glaring. And to me, NOPE the biggest snub. — Nick Hurwitch (@heWIZARD) January 24, 2023

An Oscar snub only makes Nope more powerful — Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) January 24, 2023

BIGGEST OSCAR SNUB: NO DANIELLE DEADWYLER for LEAD ACTRESS (for “TILL”)!! #OscarNominations2023 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) January 24, 2023

My biggest Oscar snub upset is how The Woman King got shut out of literally everything. It was phenomenal across the board. — a bunch of nerdy stuff (@shelby_rogers) January 24, 2023

My reaction to the Oscar noms: Not a ton of surprises, absolutely wild to not have a single woman nominated in the directing category when Sarah Polley and Charlotte Wells turned out two of the best films of the year and Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler are big snubs — amil (@amil) January 24, 2023

