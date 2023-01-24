2023 Oscars Snubs Angers Internet: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Jordan Peele
People are once again calling out the Oscars after nominations landed this morning
Another year, another award season, and this time, the Oscars are commanding attention. Today, the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced, and while some are celebrating, others are questioning why several notable features and actors didn’t receive nods.
It’s expected that with nominations such as these, someone, somewhere, will be disappointed. However, when it was shown that Jordan Peele’s Nope, The Woman King starring Viola Davis, and even Tom Cruise for his Top Gun portrayal were snubbed, fans demanded answers.
Top Gun was a frontrunner and earned a nod for Best Picture. However, it didn’t receive inclusion for Best Actor or Best Director. It was expected to be added to those categories, as well as those highlighting cinematography.
Peele’s features have swept the box office one after another, but Nope didn’t grab the Academy’s attention. Neither did The Woman King, as the praised film also didn’t earn any nominations. Additionally, Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett received a look for Best Supporting Actress, and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” is up for Best Original Song. Some believed the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, should have also been nominated.
Additionally, this year no women directors were selected, but neither was James Cameron for the latest Avatar film.
Further, Rihanna and Lady Gaga have been nominated for Best Original Song (“Lift Me Up” and “Hold My Hand,” respectively). Their fanbases are exciting, but Taylor Swift’s exclusion for her Where the Crawdads Sing track “Carolina” has caused a firestorm.
Other snubs include Margot Robbie, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, and Till, the controversial film about the murder of Emmett Till.
Did your picks make the cut? Check out a few reactions below.
