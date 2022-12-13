It has arguably been one of the most challenging years for Will Smith. The Fresh Prince icon had an almost unblemished record in the entertainment industry—a feat that isn’t easy to accomplish. He is an acclaimed actor with a reputation for being family-friendly, but his Academy Award moment shifted perspectives. Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock earlier this year on the Oscars stage, and he has been speaking freely about the incident in recent weeks.

As Smith promotes his latest film Emancipation, he has been addressing the controversy after months of silence. Now, he joins his family once again on Red Table Talk to detail his transformation for Emancipation and the moment that changed his career forever.

Photo Credit: Jordan Fisher

A press release for Wednesday’s (December 14) episode calls the Red Table Talk conversation “deeply intimate and revealing.” This will be the first time several of the Smith family will come together for this personal discussion. The actor reportedly admits that, for the first time in his expansive career, he almost “went too far” and nearly “lost himself.”

“Will shares the biggest revelations of his life, a horrific moment he experienced while filming and a co-star who refused to speak to him,” the press release added.

In a promotional photo of the episode, it’s easy to note that Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was omitted. He posed will all of his children: Trey, Willow, and Jaden.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

The Academy Awards moment between Smith and Rock sparked after the comedian joked about Jada’s bald head. While she didn’t say anything in the broadcast clip, the actress was vilified by the public and several of her peers. The move to not have her participate in the Red Table Talk conversation could be for Smith to detail his feelings without Jada once again unnecessarily taking the blame.

Will Smith’s appearance on Red Table Talk will premiere tomorrow, Dec. 14, on Facebook Watch.