Will Smith says that he “completely understands” if audiences aren’t ready to see him back on the big screen. Speaking with FOX 5’s Good Day DC, Smith added that he respects anyone still upset about the infamous Oscars slap. His newest film, Emancipation, will be hitting theaters, next month.

“I completely understand that if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he said.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Smith added that his “deepest concern” is not letting his previous actions ruin the film. He says he believes Emancipation is one of the best projects of Antoine Fuqua’s career. Fuqua has also released Training Day, The Magnificent Seven, and more.

“Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his career,” he said.

Smith continued: “The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team.”

Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa also star in the upcoming film.

“I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film,” Smith later added.

Smith has apologized for his behavior at the 2022 Oscars on several occasions in the months since the event. He’s even reached out to Chris Rock in an effort to apologize for the slap.

Emancipation will arrive in theaters on December 2 while also releasing on Apple TV+ a week later. The film follows a slave named Peter who escapes from a plantation in Louisiana.

Check out Smith’s comments as caught by The Neighborhood Talk below.

[Via]