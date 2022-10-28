oscars slap
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Admits Will Smith's Oscars Slap Saved Their MarriageJada Pinkett Smith has elaborated on how Will Smith slapping Chris Rock impacted their relationship.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Thinks She'll "Take Care" Of Will Smith In Old Age, Was "Hurt" By Chris Rock's Oscars Slap Jokes"It's getting apparent to me that he's gonna need someone to take care of him," Jada Pinkett Smith says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Claims She Thought Will Smith Oscar Slap Was A Skit At FirstThe revelation came amid a bombshell interview from Pinkett Smith.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureN.O.R.E Claims Chris Rock Wants To Do His First Post-Slap Interview With HimIt looks like the actor and comedian isn't ready for a sit-down just yet, but he's thought about who he will go to once he is.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Rock Needed Counseling Following Will Smith Oscars SlapChris Rock had an involved recovery process following the famous slap.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureWill Smith Had A Great Time After Slapping Chris RockApparently, slapping Chris Rock is the best thing that could have happened to Will Smith.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureOrlando Brown Makes Bold Claim About Oscar Slap ResponseOrlando Brown is the latest celebrity to speak out about the Oscars slap.By Ben Mock
- MoviesWill Smith Smiles On First Post-Slap SetWill Smith is reportedly filming his next movie in Atlanta.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTony Rock Says Will Smith Lied, Never Reached Out To Brother Chris RockHe's been merciless in his comments about Will, and Tony is calling the actor out.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Oscars Chose To Tone Down Their Will Smith JokesThe Oscars team chose to cut several jokes aimed at Will Smith. By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureWill Smith "Unsuccessfully" Tried To Make Amends With Chris Rock: ReportThe former friends are on the outs after Will slapped Chris at the Oscars, and it's reported the Fresh Prince is remorseful about the who debacle.By Erika Marie
- TVWill Smith Slap Reportedly Forced The Oscars To Create A Crisis TeamWill Smith had The Oscars scrambling.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureAcademy President Calls Will Smith Slap "Unacceptable," Response Was "Inadequate"Ahead of this year's ceremony, Janet Yang says the Academy gave an "inadequate" response to the incident & the scandal that followed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Says Chris Rock Didn't Deserve To Be Slapped By Will SmithMartin isn't choosing sides because both Will and Chris are like "brothers."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith To Talk "Emancipation" & Oscars On "Red Table Talk"It's the home turf conversation fans have been waiting for, but it doesn't look like Jada will be involved.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith Says "Emancipation" Has Helped Him Overcome Oscars SlapWill Smith says that starring in "Emancipation" helped him overcome the backlash to his Oscars slap.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Opens Up About Oscar’s Slap: “Hurt People Hurt People”Will Smith made his return to late night interviews during an appearance with Trevor Noah. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureWill Smith Says He "Understands" People Not Being Ready For His New Film Due To Oscars SlapWill Smith says he "completely understands" if fans aren't ready to see him on the big screen again.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Rock Jokes About Will Smith SlapIn his return to the Dolby Theatre, Chris explained why he didn't retaliate. By Erika Marie
- SportsWill Smith Reveals How Floyd Mayweather Helped Him After Oscars SlapFloyd Mayweather provided Will Smith with some motivation to keep going.By Alexander Cole