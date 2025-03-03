Tony Rock Wants Revenge On Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

Tony Rock Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - APRIL 12: Tony Rock performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 12, 2024 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud has been resurfacing after the Academy Awards aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles.

Tony Rock, the brother of Chris Rock, says he hasn't forgiven Will Smith for slapping the comedian at the Oscars in 2022. He poked fun at the infamous incident during a recent stand up set that's circulating online. "I have to get Will Smith," Tony joked. "I'm just laying low right now. That sh*t ain't f*cking over. The Oscars right around the corner. We ain't forget." From there, he trolled his brother for failing to dodge Smith's attack. "He stood there like a f*cking lawn jockey," Tony Rock remarked.

Will Smith stormed the stage at the event after Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from alopecia. "Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," he screamed. Rock, appearing shocked on stage, responded: "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke."

Did Will Smith Apologize To Chris Rock?

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock directly a few days after the incident. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he wrote at the time. “I was out of line and I was wrong, I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

Despite the slap, Chris Rock says he'd still be willing to host the Oscars again. He explained his reasoning during an interview with E! News at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night. “You never know,” Rock said. “This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.” He added: “I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness.”

