Chris Rock Explains Why He's Open To Hosting The Oscars Again Despite Infamous Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock says he's open to hosting the Academy Awards again, despite getting slapped by Will Smith in one of the most infamous moments in Oscars history during the last time he did so. He explained his reasoning during an interview with E! News at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night. “You never know,” Rock said. “This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.” He added: “I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during his third time hosting the event after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from alopecia. Smith stormed the stage and shouted: "Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth." The following day, he issued a public apology for the incident. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he said at the time. Smith even went so far as to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Did Will Smith & Chris Rock Make Up?

Will Smith, right, slaps Chris Rock as he presents the award for best documentary feature at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Despite the apology, recent reports have suggested that Chris Rock and Will Smith are still at odds over the incident. In Touch Weekly, citing sources close to both actors, reported in January that Smith "still hates the guy and his smug attitude." The source added: “Chris isn’t the victim here, not in Will’s opinion. A lot of people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology.”