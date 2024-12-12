Chris Rock Reportedly “Stormed Out” Of Private Party Mid-Set After Being Filmed

Jan 20, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Four time Emmy Award Winning comedian/actor and American entertainer Chris Rock at court side during game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Jim O'Connor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reportedly, Chris Rock has had a no-filming policy since 2017.

Chris Rock is certainly no stranger to awkward onstage moments, and reportedly, his recent set at Australian businessman Anthony Pratt’s Christmas party was no exception. According to a source who spoke with The Post, the comedian left before his set was over after spotting someone filming in the crowd. “Our new push will be outer space. We’ll put all the Mexicans on the rockets,” he allegedly joked just before his exit. Apparently, he then “saw something the audience did not" that “upset him."

This reportedly prompted him to shout at the crowd that "he wasn’t supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn’t supposed to happen.” He then reportedly “[barreled] quickly, forcefully, through people to the exit doors." The source adds that “Without a second’s hesitation, [he] stormed out.” Fortunately, the audience wasn't completely out of luck in terms of entertainment, as the outlet reports Keith Urban took the stage shortly after Rock left.

Chris Rock Allegedly Left Anthony Pratt's Holiday Party In A Huff

Since the alleged incident, there have been various rumors about it circulating online. Daily Mail recently reported, for example, that Rock actually stormed off because kids were in the audience and his set was not appropriate for them. People recently spoke to a different source, however, who claims that Rock didn't storm off at all. They say that he calmly walked away after he saw that guests were filming him despite the no-filming policy he's had since 2017.

"He didn't storm off," the source explained, "He did stop performing, but he wasn't angry. He simply put the mic down and walked away. "People were filming him, and there's an unspoken rule that you lock up your phone and don't film during sets. All of the major comedians ask that you don't film while they're onstage. It's just violating protocol."

