Chris Brown Producer RoccStar Claims Singer Is Being Villainized In New Doc

He vouched for Brown's character.

Chris Brown has been a controversial figure for most of his career. His talent, and his ability to make hits is undeniable. His personal life, however, has been characterized by assault charges and allegations. The latter aspect will serve as the focus of an upcoming documentary. Chris Brown: A History of Violence will detail the alleged assaults that the singer has been accused of throughout the years. The ID release will include interviews with Brown's alleged victims. One person who is opposed to the documentary, however, is the singer's longtime producer, RoccStar.

TMZ asked RoccStar about the documentary, and the producer made it clear that he didn't buy into the allegations. "I don't understand," he stated. "He's probably one of the nicest, coolest dudes. That's like one of my closest friends." RoccStar, real name Leon Youngblood, Jr., also told the outlet that he felt the singer was being victimized by his accusers. "I just realized that the documentary wasn't a positive doc," he admitted. "I'm lost... We're trying to go find victims now? I think that's unbelievable." RoccStar added that Chris Brown is one of the most successful artists of his generation, as well as a "family man." He's of the opinion that the singer's critics should "get lives" of their own.

RoccStar Feels Chris Brown Has Become The 'Victim'

"People are just trying to bring him down," RoccStar opined. "He's talented, man. Let him live. Let him do his thing... Now he's the victim." This is not the first time the producer has spoken up in defense of Chris Brown. RoccStar talked about his long-standing relationship with the singer during a recent appearance on AllHipHop. He also spoke highly of Brown's process, and the fact that they've managed to make an impressive body of work together over the years. "CB don’t really mess with people too hard," he said. "The fact that he trusted me to come in and make sure the frequency was tuned to where he’s going, in life and with tech, with different things."

Chris Brown and RoccStar do go way back. The latter first worked with Brown on the 2014 release X, which yielded the smash hit singles "Fine China" and "Autumn Leaves." Other albums with RoccStar production include Indigo (2019), Breezy (2022), and 11:11 (2023). RoccStar has been most involved with 11:11, providing production and songwriting on a whopping eight songs. The two are definitely in sync when it comes to the studio. One can only assume that RoccStar is going to skip out on watching the new doc. Chris Brown: A History of Violence, meanwhile, will air on the ID channel on October 27.