Chris Brown Finally Meets Superfan Who Named Him In Wedding Vows

Chris Brown is making dreams come true.

Over the summer, Chris Brown made his way across North America on his "11:11" tour with Muni Long and Ayra Starr. Aside from wowing fans with electric performances, the hitmaker also gave them the opportunity to enhance their concert experience with a meet and greet. One dedicated fan, Brooke Adrian, was sure to include this in her ticket package and later shared a lengthy post about the unforgettable moment.

In her post, which featured a photo of her alongside the R&B icon, he admitted that she's been a fan of Breezy since middle school. Brooke even claims that she named him in her wedding vows, a testament to how much of a fan she really is.

Chris Brown Makes Fan's Dreams Come True At Meet-And-Greet

Chris Brown performs onstage during the 11:11 tour at Toyota Center on July 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“My delulu came trutru. If you know anything about me, this has been my life dream,” she wrote. “Meeting my NUMBER ONE artist/celebrity, checked off my bucket list. Ive been a fan and supporter since middle school. Chris Brown was the absolute nicest and most humble person to meet and actually have a real conversation with. We talked about his show and he actually asked lil ole me for critiques. Me and my sister custom made the roses."

This is far from the first time Brown was a part of a fan's wedding celebration, however. Earlier this month, a supporter named Brittany also brought her wedding book to a meet and greet, which he signed. According to her, she sent him an invite to the wedding, but he was simply too heartbroken to attend. What do you think of a superfan finally getting to meet Chris Brown after mentioning him in her wedding vows? What about her lengthy Instagram post about it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.