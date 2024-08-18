Chris Brown Reacts To Tank Calling Him A Better Artist Than Michael Jackson

Tank's bold take sparked outrage.

Last week, Tank earned himself a great deal of backlash for his appearance on Stephen A. Smith's talk show. At one point in the episode, he praised Chris Brown, arguing that he's a better artist than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. He claimed that Breezy beats MJ when it comes to production, songwriting, singing, dancing, and more. The bold take left viewers outraged, and insisting that it's not even close.

His comments even sparked a reaction from Brown, who took to his Instagram Story yesterday to share a clip from an old interview. In it, he shares his thoughts on being compared to MJ, stating that there's simply no competition. He added that he's a huge fan of the late hitmaker, and doesn't at all believe he's better than him.

Chris Brown Gives Michael Jackson His Flowers In Resurfaced Clip

“That’s cap. I stay the hell out of it [the debate]. My personal take is that I wouldn’t even be breathing or being able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” he explains in the clip. “So, I don’t know if they look at it like a Jordan and Kobe thing but I can’t even look at it, he’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him, hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up at my house. Hell nah, I’m not better than Michael Jackson.” Clearly, Brown is siding with the masses in this debate and doesn't have any problem giving credit where it's due.

What do you think of Tank claiming that Chris Brown is a better overall artist than Michael Jackson? What about all of the backlash he received for the bold take? Are you surprised by Chris Brown's reaction to the viral debacle or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

