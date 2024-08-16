Tank Obliterated Online After Saying Chris Brown Sings Better Than Michael Jackson

Now there's a hot take.

Tank is a singer who has been known to make some very interesting comments. Overall, in today's social media-obsessed world, we see a whole lot of hot takes. These hot takes go viral, create engagement, and ultimately raise the profile of those making them. Hence, it should not be surprising that so many artists go on talk shows and make absurd claims. Based on this preamble, we're sure you can deduce that this is what Tank did recently.

Below, you can see that the artist was on Stephen A. Smith's talk show, where he offered up a massive hot take about Chris Brown and Michael Jackson. Essentially, he believes that Brown is a better artist than Michael Jackson in all facets. Whether that be production, songwriting, singing, dancing, and everything in between. Of course, Stephen A could not believe what he was hearing, and neither could the rest of the internet.

Tank Gives His Take

Below, you can see a plethora of tweets in which fans were absolutely outraged by what Tank was saying. Clearly, they disagree with the premise that CB is a better artist than MJ. Moreover, some noted how Tank has admitted to going deaf in the past, which might be clouding his judgment a little bit. It is a pretty hilarious dig, although one that a lot of fans seem to be making. No matter what, Tank got the engagement he was looking for.

Twitter Reacts

Let us know what you think of this hot take, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Chris Brown is really a better singer than Michael Jackson? Do you agree with the internet backlash to Tank's comments? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.