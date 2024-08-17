Chris Brown Pens Heartfelt Message To Fan After Missing Her Wedding

According to the fan, Brown was too heartbroken to attend.

It's been an undoubtedly busy few months for Chris Brown, but regardless, the hitmaker recently found the time to make a fan's wedding as special as possible. The fan, Brittany, took to social media earlier this week to reveal that she had sent Breezy an invite to her special day. Unfortunately, it was sent back.

Brittany later got an opportunity to take a photo with him at a meet & greet, joking that he looked "so hurt" that she's now off the market. He even signed her wedding book, penning a heartfelt message to her and her husband. “Congrats on your beautiful eternity and life together. Much love and blessings, Chris Brown," he wrote.

Chris Brown Signs Fan's Wedding Book

Surely, Brown's message made Brittany's wedding day all the more memorable. Instagram users are now praising him for the sweet gesture, noting how he never fails to come through for his fans. “Say what you want but this man really loves his fans and they always ride for him," one commenter writes. "He is so kind i just love this," another says. “She’s gonna sleep with that book under her pillow on her and Chris side of the bed," someone else jokes. Earlier this year, the R&B icon even pretended to propose to a supporter at one of his meet & greets, leaving yet another one with an unforgettable experience.

Brown's stardom is certainly undeniable, though his talent did spark a major debate earlier this week. On Stephen A. Smith's talk show, Tank argued that he's a better artist overall than Michael Jackson. For obvious reasons, the bold take didn't sit well with many viewers, who promptly hopped online to shut him down. What do you think of Chris Brown signing a fan's wedding book after missing the event? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.