Chris Brown & His Father Look Adorable In Rare Photo And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Chris Brown recently took a brief break from tour for some family time.

It's been a busy few months for Chris Brown, but evidently, that hasn't stopped the hitmaker from spending some much-needed quality time with his family. Earlier this week, Breezy's mother Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram to share an adorable shot of him alongside his biological father, Clinton Brown. The duo looked happy as can be, both rocking coordinating rocking blue looks while Chris leaned his head on his father's shoulder. "THIS MAKES ME SMILE!! LOVE TO SEE YALL TOGETHER!!" Hawkins captioned her post.

Of course, social media users have plenty to say about the sweet photo and are sounding off in The Shade Room's comments section. "That’s his inner child smiling that hard!" one Instagram user says. "He just turned to a little boy with that smile with his dad," someone else writes alongside a series of heart emojis. "I love it."

Chris Brown's Mother Shares Sweet Photo Of Him & His Dad

Countless others are here for how happy he looks to spend time with his dad, and noting how much they look alike. Reportedly, the R&B icon's mother and father divorced when he was seven years old after having two children, him and his older sister Tootie. He previously worked as a correctional officer, and later at the Virginia gas station where Brown was discovered by a local production team at the age of 13. Breezy has clearly come a long way since then, all without forgetting those who have been by his side all along.