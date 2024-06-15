Chris Brown’s Jacket Starts Tug-Of-War At Jersey Show: Watch

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Brownperforms on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Fans are willing to do anything to get a piece of Breezy.

It goes without saying that Chris Brown's fanbase is fiercely loyal, and clearly, some of them are willing to do whatever it takes to get a piece of the R&B icon. Currently, he's making his way around North American on his eagerly anticipated "11:11" tour with Ayra Starr and Muni Long. He kicked off the 26-stop run earlier this month in Detroit, and the venue was packed. Brown even made a joke about being "blackballed" from the industry while onstage. He claimed that it certainly didn't look that way to him, based on the sold out crowd.

So far, fans have been loving the tour, which features some pretty elaborate tricks, plenty of dancing, and more. The hitmaker even decided to show his New Jersey supporters some extra love earlier this week by tossing his jacket into the crowd. Of course, this resulted in chaos, as several fans attempted to claim it.

Chris Brown Fans Fight Over His Jacket

In a clip from the debacle, the women are seen standing in a circle, all with a firm grip on the jacket. Some arguing could also be heard as they battled over it. It's unclear clear which of them wound up taking it home in the end, but based on the clip, they all put up a good fight.

While Brown's tour is off to a great start, he did hit a small bump in the road that evening. Part of his act is soaring over the audience on wires, and unfortunately, he was briefly left stranded in mid-air due to technical difficulties during "Under The Influence." What do you think of fans battling over Chris Brown's jacket after he threw it into the crowd? Can you blame them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
