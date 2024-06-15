Chris Brown’s Jacket Starts Tug-Of-War At Jersey Show: Watch

Fans are willing to do anything to get a piece of Breezy.

It goes without saying that Chris Brown's fanbase is fiercely loyal, and clearly, some of them are willing to do whatever it takes to get a piece of the R&B icon. Currently, he's making his way around North American on his eagerly anticipated "11:11" tour with Ayra Starr and Muni Long. He kicked off the 26-stop run earlier this month in Detroit, and the venue was packed. Brown even made a joke about being "blackballed" from the industry while onstage. He claimed that it certainly didn't look that way to him, based on the sold out crowd.

So far, fans have been loving the tour, which features some pretty elaborate tricks, plenty of dancing, and more. The hitmaker even decided to show his New Jersey supporters some extra love earlier this week by tossing his jacket into the crowd. Of course, this resulted in chaos, as several fans attempted to claim it.

Chris Brown Fans Fight Over His Jacket

In a clip from the debacle, the women are seen standing in a circle, all with a firm grip on the jacket. Some arguing could also be heard as they battled over it. It's unclear clear which of them wound up taking it home in the end, but based on the clip, they all put up a good fight.