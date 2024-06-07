Chris Brown Charges Fans $1K For Concert Meet-And-Greets

Breezy is making a killing off photo ops.

Chris Brown is one of the best-selling artists of all time. He's moved over 217 million albums worldwide, and notched countless number ones since he broke out in 2005. He's also an incredible dancer, which makes his live shows a must for fans. Ticket prices for a Breezy show are nothing head-turning, but it turns out that he more than makes up for it with meet-and-greets. The R&B superstar is believed to be charging fans over $1K to meet with him and take photos after shows.

This revelation came about on June 6. Chris Brown kicked off his 11:11 tour in Detroit, which meant VIP packages were made available to fans. A VIP package that includes a meet-and-greet option for an eye watering $1,111. XXL reported that Brown usually charges $1K flat, but the fee was rounded up to line up with the title of the new album, 11:11. The meet-and-greet comes with additional perks, in case you were wondering. Fans get to meet Breezy, pose for photos, and two signed personal items. They also get early entry to the show, a tour gift, and an 11:11 calendar. It may sound steep, but fans are snatching up these VIP packages left and right. Chris Brown obviously knows his audience.

Chris Brown Has Been Charging This Price For Years

This is not the first time the singer's meet-and-greet prices have been a talking point. He was criticized when the $1K prices were revealed back in 2022 (yes, he's been doing it since then). The criticism grew so loud that Chris Brown took to Instagram to address it. He defended the price tag on the grounds that fans aren't forced to pay these prices. They go VIP because they want to. "PSA," he wrote. "When artist (everyone) does concerts, they all have something called a VIP package... I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f*ck outta them. These are memories that will last them forever."

Brown also took other artists to task for charging similar prices while blowing off their fans. "Unlike most of these lame a*s artist that won't make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career," he wrote. "I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought possible. So Ima go all out for my fans!" The singer's point is validated by the fact that the meet-and-greets are sold out at all of his 11:11 shows. This means Brown will take home a staggering $800K just from meet-and-greets alone.