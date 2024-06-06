Ray J Subtly Disses Quavo When Talking About Chris Brown Feud

Quavo can't seem to catch a break.

Ray J has no problem giving his opinion. The R&B singer and pop culture force went on the Club Shay Shay podcast and spoke bluntly about a myriad of topics. He detailed what he think should be done to Diddy after seeing the Cassie footage. He claimed that his sex tape with Kim Kardashian may have led to the popularization of OnlyFans. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, he bodied Migos rapper Quavo. Ray J was asked what he thought about the rap beefs that had taken place in 2024, and he rated every emcee involved EXCEPT Quavo.

Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe asked whether Ray J was a fan of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar situation, or the Quavo vs. Chris Brown feud. The singer couldn't help himself. Instead of giving flowers to all four artists mentioned, he drew a line between Quavo and the rest. "That’s not beef," Ray J said in response to the Quavo vs. Chris Brown situation. "Quavo and Chris Brown, Kendrick and Drake. You got Chris Brown. You got Drake, and you got Kendrick Lamar." Realizing how his comment had come off, the singer tried to clean it up. "And no disrespect to Quavo," he added. Ray J's view on Quavo was painfully clear. No addendum needed.

Ray J Was Not Impressed With Quavo's Battle Skills

Quavo's reputation has taken a hit in recent months. The Migos rapper was a worth adversary for Chris Brown on paper. Especially since he was a rapper, and Breezy's day job is R&B singer. Nevertheless, the beef was one-sided. Chris Brown's "Weakest Link" diss was scathing, and Quavo failed to keep up when he dropped the response "Over H*es and B*tches." The mediocre bars disappointed fans. There was also confusion as to why Quavo featured a posthumous verse from Takeoff, who had nothing to do with the beef.

Ray J did, however, praise the other three rappers Sharpe mentioned. He was particularly complimentive of Drake. Their relationship stemmed from the fact that Drake sampled Ray J's R&B classic "One Wish" on his blockbuster 2016 album Views. He thought both Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar handled themselves well during their recent battle. "That’s what I think a Hip Hop beef should be," he opined. Ray's remarks dropped the same day Drake decided to delete all his Lamar disses off Instagram, ironically.