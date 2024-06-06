Ray J Blames The Creation Of OnlyFans On His Infamous Sex Tape

Ray J went full butterfly effect.

Ray J is still relevant in 2024. The former R&B singer hasn't scored a hit in over a decade, but he has continued to remain a cultural presence through interviews and reality TV shows. Why? Well, if you let Ray tell it, because he helped to create the pop culture world in which we currently live. Ray J recently went on Club Shay Shay, and he detailed the very specific ways in which his decisions back in the mid-2000s shaped the way that we consume media.

The bold declaration stemmed from the Kim Kardashian sex tape that was released in 2007. Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe asked about the impact of the tape, and the "One Wish" singer didn't mince words. "How different would we all be," he asked in return. "How different would this whole f*cking thing be...How different would this industry be... Everything would be different." The singer then went on to detail the ways in which pop culture would have differed. "There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that," he posited. "All the opportunities like that... Probably more people would be going to college."

Ray J Claims "Everything" Would Be Culturally Different

Ray J said the sex tape changed his career, but acknowledged that its impact was not entirely positive. "Are we a part of the cure or [are] we a part of the disease," he wondered aloud. "I don't know. All I know is I'm trying to make it right. Shannon Sharpe asked Ray J if he was embarrassed by the tape now, and he took a long pause before answering. "Yes," Ray J admitted. "I have kids now... Everything I did now when we have kids is just totally different. The whole thing is wacky. With my kids it's not ok."