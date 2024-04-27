Ray J's Shocking Face Tattoos Are Fake, He Admits Amid Backlash

Earlier this month, Ray J debuted a new face full of tattoos. As expected, they sparked serious concern among his fans. According to him, some doctors even slid into his DMs to tell him they were worried about his mental health, and his sister Brandy was less than impressed.

"My sister hit me and said, ‘Yo, that post that you posted, take that s**t down,’” Ray J admitted. “She said I didn’t look clean, I looked dirty. My mouth was chapped, I got white s**t coming all out my mouth. My sister is mad at me because she doesn’t want my face tattoos. She doesn’t want me to come online irresponsibly. And that’s why I love her."

Ray J's Ink Is Only Temporary

Now, however, everyone worried about the Tronix Network creator can breathe a sigh of relief. During an Instagram Live earlier this week, he revealed that the tattoos are fake. "Okay the tattoos are almost done y'all," he explained. "It's already starting to rub off. I done tried to scrub 'em off, okay? I tried... They henna." Ray J went on to claim that he got the temporary tattoos done once, then later returned to have them touched up, explaining why they looked so convincing. "I just got to wait y'all," he then added.

It looks like Ray J also agrees with all of the outrage over the bold ink. During the Live, someone off camera joked that the tattoos "might be permanent" now. "Oh hell no, don't say that," he responded. What do you think of Ray J confirming that his shocking face tattoos are only temporary? What about him getting his fans riled up over nothing? Are you glad they're fake, or did you actually like his new ink? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

