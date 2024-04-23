Ray J Sparks Concern Among Doctors & Friends With Bizarre Face Tattoos

"If you worried about me then please let me know. If I’m falling by the wayside, if I’m going left, help me go right," Ray J told fans.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Ray J is once again making headlines for some wild stuff, although this might be a little more tame in many's eyes. In fact, he's been on an upward trajectory as of late, with the biggest story about him recently being some dating rumors with Sukihana that really ignited over this past weekend. However, the Mississippi entertainer is drawing a lot of concerned, amused, or perturbed reactions online due to his new collection of face tattoos. They include the names of his children, Melody and Epik, plus the logo of his Tronix TV network, as he showed off on Instagram Live on Monday (April 22).

"Everybody tripping,” Ray J remarked, indicating that his friends and even medial experts are pretty worried about this decision and apparently his mental health. "I had a few doctors call me and DM me. Thank you, I appreciate the love because if you worried about me, then please let me know. If I’m falling by the wayside, If I’m going left, help me go right. I’ma listen. Straight up.“ Then, he relayed plans to make them even larger on his face despite concerns, and claimed that they were unfinished at the moment.

Ray J Shows Off New Face Tattoos: Watch

"I’m about to go finish them right now, and I’ma really go big today," Ray J planned out, which probably didn't help with folks already expressing concern. "When I’m done with them, then I think everybody might f**k with them. But if they don’t, you ain’t got to look at me." Furthermore, in a separate clip, he explained that, while he thinks the tats make him "look real unattractive," it was his intention to make it so that he probably wouldn't appear in more movies or TV shows, thus allowing him to focus on more executive and behind-the-scenes entrepreneurship.

"It’s all in for me now," the 43-year-old posited. "I did this on purpose." Nevertheless, what do you think about these face tattoos? Is Princess Love's ex making the right boss move here to avoid TV and movie deals or was there a simpler way to do this? Drop your thoughts on all this in the comments section below. In addition, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Ray J.

