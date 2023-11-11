Ray J Roasted For Bizarre NSFW “Prank” On Instagram

Social media users tore into Ray J after the rapper uploaded a bizarre prank video to his Instagram. Ray J was seen lamenting about the need to apply lotion to his legs while a comically large bulge protruded out one side of his shorts. However, very few people, if anyone at all, were amused by the out-of-pocket video. Most people immediately deemed the appendage to simply be a dildo that Ray J had inserted into his shorts. Meanwhile, words like "cringe" and "corny" were thrown about liberally. Furthermore, many people pointed out that it had to be fake given his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian. “We seen the video tho….. We know this is fraudulent,” one person noted.

As the video quickly went viral, a number of big-name internet trolls found their way to the post. The most notable of these was ex-NBA player Nick Young. “These n-gga wearing strapon!! That’s sick lol I’m about to start a show your real print challenge lol.” Later, Ray J tried to deflect the negative reaction with a joking comment of his own. "Somebody please take my phone from me," he wrote in the comments.

Ray J Beefs With Kodak Black

However, social media backlash isn't the only thing that Ray J has been up to lately. Elsewhere, he has also been beefing with Kodak Black. The beef began after he reacted to Black's recent appearance on Drink Champs. "We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct," he said on social media. Responding in an Instagram Live, Black told fans he was fine and made physical threats against Ray J. However, Ray J responded in kind, telling Black to put his money where his mouth was and fight him.

A statement from Black and his lawyer then sought to address both the Trump claims while also furthering the beef. "Kodak was invited to Mar A Largo by Ray J for a fund raiser for another candidate, not for altruistic reasons," the statement began before calling out unnamed people for speaking on Black now instead of when he was incarcerated. Furthermore, the statement thanked everyone from Lil Pump to Lamar Jackson for extending help and support to Black.

