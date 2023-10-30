Kodak Black Threatens Ray J For Expressing Concern Over “Drink Champs” Interview

Kodak Black fired back at Ray J on Instagram Live, Sunday, after the singer expressed concern over Kodak's recent interview on Drink Champs. Ray J was one of many worried viewers who criticized N.O.R.E. for publishing the interview, in which much of Kodak's behavior is confusing. In particular, Kodak was upset Ray J brought up Donald Trump.

"Ray J your little ass is a b***h, homie" Kodak said, as caught by XXL. "I don't need your help, p***y-ass n***a. I'm straight. F**k wrong with you, homie. Beat your little ass. You had nothing to do with that Trump s***t. They be hating that p***y-ass n***a. You just want to go viral. You want to go viral on the street. Talking about you took me to Trump house. Who the f**k you is? Trump got me out of prison, homie. You think I need you to take me to Trump's [house]?"

Read More: Ray J Wants Kodak Black To Get Help After 6ix9ine Comments, Meek Mill Chimes In

Kodak Black Performs At Broccoli City Festival

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: Kodak Black performs during Broccoli City Festival Day 2 on July 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ray J had shared his concern in a comment on Instagram. "Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J said. "This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct." Check out Kodak's response to Ray J on his Instagram Live below.

Kodak Black Fires Back At Ray J

Elsewhere in Kodak Black's Drink Champs interview, he discussed his support for Donald Trump, meeting Rick Ross and Kanye West, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kodak Black Admits He’d Donate $1 Million To Donald Trump

[Via]