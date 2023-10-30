Ray J Reacts To Threats From Kodak Black

Ray J is not here for Kodak Black's threats. As a recap, recent events have sparked concern over the well-being of renowned rapper Kodak Black. However, it all began after Ray J voiced his concerns following Kodak's appearance on Drink Champs. his expressions of worry led to a fiery exchange between the two artists, raising questions about Kodak's state of mind and the need for support in the entertainment industry. "Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good," Ray J wrote on IG. "This ain't the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct."

According to the 42-year-old artist, Kodak lacked "guidance" and "respect." In response, Kodak Black, known for his outspoken nature, did not take his concerns lightly. In a profanity-laden Instagram Live rant, he refuted Ray J's Trump story, repeatedly referring to him as a "b**ch" and a "p**sy." Kodak insisted that he did not need help and challenged Ray J, stating he would "beat [his] little ass." Kodak dismissed Ray J's involvement in the incident at Mar-a-Lago, asserting that he played no significant role and questioning his motives for discussing it publicly. Moreover, the Florida rapper accused Ray J of seeking attention and viral fame instead of addressing the issue privately.

Ray J Confronts Kodak

Ray J took to Instagram Live once again today to address the situation. He expressed his willingness to face Kodak in a fade, suggesting that this might be the "new trend" in their industry. Ray J considered the possibility that he had overreacted, as he didn't know Kodak personally. However, in an attempt to turn the situation into a positive one for the culture, Ray J proposed a fight with Kodak. He proposed the proceeds going to a charitable foundation. He emphasized that they had no real issues and that taking the fight would be a fun and non-destructive way to resolve their differences. "Maybe it's the new s**t y'all on … I don't know," Ray J began in his IG live. "It just looked like the N---a wasn't in their right mind. And ni--as went left. N---as gone beat me up and s**t, right? Wow."

However, Ray J continued. "Well let's take the fade since you said you gonna beat me up. Only thing you can do is take the fade. What's crazy is I feel like you gotta win the fight. At least he can train and get his body right. It's a win-win. I'm quick to admit if a n***a just type too fast. I didn't go big. But f**k him though, forreal. He want that fade, he got it. We can give all the money to a foundation. I'm an R&B singer. I'm the homie that sing, I better get my ass beat like a mf. We ain't got no real problem anyway. To take a fade is fun. It's all love. But he said he gone beat my little ass… calling me little, like what n***a? You gone stop playing?"

