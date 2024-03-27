Ray J & Chrisean Rock TV Deal: Tronix Founder Urges Junior's Mom To Work With Him

She's only 24 years old, but Chrisean Rock still has a strong sense of independence about her. As a first-time mom, she has to look at the world completely differently than most others her age, particularly when it comes to finances. With her baby daddy behind bars, it's more important than ever for Rock to keep her bank account stacked so she and Junior can live their best lives. Many are curious to see what's next for the Baltimore native, especially now that she's moving on from working with Zeus.

Lately, Rock's been expressing interest in launching her own network to ensure the money she brings in for sharing her life matches her emotional and physical output. "Just letting y'all know I'm in my elevating era so popping off like I use to ain’t me no more," the entertainer wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month. "I'm into movies or something serious in the film production world. More likely to be on 'BMF' [than] a crouchy type 'Bad Girls Club' type of show again," she added. Interestingly, "Sexy Can I" hitmaker Ray J thinks that Chrisean would be the perfect fit for his "ratchet" Tronix platform, and he wants to give her plenty of creative freedom.

Ray J Wants to Eat Alongside Chrisean Rock

"If somebody can find Chrisean and tell her let’s work something out, whatever she wants to do," the L&HH star said on Instagram Live recently. "We’re different from other networks. She might be looking into her own [network]. Okay, cool! Look, it’s all good. I mean I got some powerhouse partners like Young Rich Mula and Stunna Girl. We locked in and they already got they network. We already helped create a whole streaming platform called Redrum TV." Rather than having people fight for clout and money, Ray wants to help creators all have their own network so they can partner. "That's the big play, that's where everybody eats," he insisted.

As Ray J continues to set his sights on securing the bag with stars like Chrisean Rock, his ex, Princess Love looks to be moving on for real this time after announcing their separation on social media (again). This time, the rumour mill is linking the 39-year-old to actor John Boyega after they were spotted on a night out together. See how Ray reacted to those allegations at the link below, and let us know what kind of show you'd like to see Rock on next in the comments.

