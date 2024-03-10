Chrisean Rock Brings Junior To Her First Football Practice, Fans Cook Her For New Move

Apparently Chrisean Rock is now a football player, as she took to Twitter on Saturday (March 9) to share her excitement about her first practice. Moreover, she took her son Chrisean Jr. to the team-building event that morning, and shared that she "[feels] so motivated n happy to get up." "I can leave all my bull s**t on the field today!! [100 emoji]," the Baltimore native added in a series of follow-up tweets. "They gave me Jersey #1 like my Baby Daddy [heart emojis]. The games gonna be on TV. Ima give more details more into the season." From these messages, it's unclear exactly who or what she's playing for.

Regardless, a lot of fans clowned her for this next move because of the former Baddies star's ongoing legal troubles and arrest warrants. "My warrants are getting cleaned up," Chrisean Rock claimed on IG Live recently. "I've been paying off fees and getting rid of s**t, talking to certain people to help my situation out. Because you know, I have my son. The old me would've just turned myself in and dealt with it from inside to outside the jail cell. Right now I gotta play it cautious because, you know, I don't plan on being in jail while my son is growing. I'ma work on my little situations and stuff."

Furthermore, another sub-sect of Chrisean Rock viewers is more concerned with Junior's health. After all, folks online and even those close to the situation like her baby daddy Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, claim that the little one has a disorder or serious condition. While that is quite presumptuous, it's sad how the antics-based movement of his parents will always paint him in that light. Hopefully they focus more on providing the proper care and attention for him rather than going off of whatever social media says about him.

Meanwhile, speaking of the two as a couple, we wonder how much longer their on-and-off-again status will last. This also comes after scary altercations involving Blue's father and Rock's home, which fortunately seemed to diffuse effectively. But we're sure there's a whole lot more drama coming down the pipeline; let's hope it's more innocent one. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, come back to HNHH.

