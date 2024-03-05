Chrisean Rock Decimated By Fans After Professing Her Love For Blueface

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship is one that has been through many ups and downs over the years. However, it has been through a lot more downs. In fact, some would say that Chrisean should give up on Blue entirely. Overall, it seems like Rock disagrees. Despite everything that has happened, she continues to profess her love for the man. On numerous occasions, she has gone out of her way to say that she still loves him. Perhaps the best example of this is her Blueface mugshot tattoo that can be found on her face.

Right now, Blueface is in prison. He will likely be getting out in the summer, although there were rumors that he was already out. Having said all of that, it is now known that he is still locked up. In the midst of this, Chrisean is at home, praying for his release. In a new Instagram Live, Rock revealed how she is hopeful that he will change when he gets home. During her recent conversations with Blueface, he seems to be a changed man. Chrisean knows he could go back to his old ways when he comes home, however, she believes this time could be different.

Chrisean Rock Is Hopeful

Once the video made its way to Live Bitez, there were plenty of fans who decided to chime in on Chrisean's wishful thinking. As you can imagine, some believe she is delusional for thinking this way. "This whole live is code word for: he’s already starting to act funny and he’s making me question my decision to get that dumb ass tattoo," one person wrote. "This done gone stale because by now everyone knows he's not changing," said another. If one thing is certain, no one actually believes Blue is ever going to change.

Let us know what you think of the relationship between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Should the two just break up and go their separate ways? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

