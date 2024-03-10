Chrisean Rock Accuses Wack 100 Of Sending Robbers To Blueface's Home

Last week, Blueface's father was held at gunpoint outside of his son's home, and Chrisean Rock thinks she knows who was behind the ordeal.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Wack 100 have always had a rocky relationship. Wack, who's currently Blueface's manager, frequently airs his unfiltered opinions on the mother of one online. Most of the time, his takes are less than flattering for Chrisean, and lead to tension for everyone involved. While he may not approve of the Baddies star repledging her love for the "Thotiana" rapper since he went to jail in January, it looks like she'll be in his life for a long time to come.

Shortly after reaffirming her affection for Blueface, Chrisean announced that she would be moving back into his California home. Upon hearing the news, Wack 100 was quick to weigh in, and didn't appear thrilled about the apparent reunion. "WELL SEE ABOUT THIS. UM THATS MY HOME HE DIDNT TELL YA ‼️" he commented.

Chrisean Rock Puts Wack 100 On Blast

Now, during a recent Instagram Live, Chrisean has accused the music manager of sending "weird people" to the house because he doesn't want her in it. For those who don't know, Blueface's father was held at gunpoint last week outside of his son's home. Two men had showed up to the house and were attempting to break in when his father went outside to leave for work. Eventually, the men fled the scene, but it undoubtedly left the new mom shaken up.

In a clip from her stream, Chrisean questions why Wack 100 is commenting on the attempted break-in online, ultimately coming to the conclusion that he must be behind it. "You must be the motherf*cker who sent those n****s here to rob us," she said. What do you think of Chrisean Rock accusing Wack 100 of sending "weird" people to Blueface's house while he's behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

