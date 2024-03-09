Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Son Whines In New Clip, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Allegations Continue

Some social media users think Chrisean Jr.'s cry sounds abnormal.

BYCaroline Fisher
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West"

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to criticism, but as of late, social media users' accusations have become far more serious than usual. The Baddies star welcomed her first child last year with her on and off again partner Blueface. Since then, she's frequently shared sweet photos and videos of the little one, though not everyone's reactions have been positive.

Today, for example, she posted an adorable clip of the two of them spending some quality time together. While plenty of commenters are simply doting over the infant, others are expressing concern. Various users suspect that Chrisean Jr.'s cry sounds abnormal, and are using that to back up ongoing accusations that his mother drank alcohol during her pregnancy.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Warrants "Being Handled," Reality Starlet Doesn't Want To Serve Time As A Mom

Chrisean Rock Shares Sweet New Clip With Chrisean Jr.

"She needs to take him to be evaluated asap," one critical commenter writes. "I’m sick of people defending her!! She is the reason why her son has disabilities," another harsh user alleges. Fortunately, Chrisean Rock does have someone in her corner, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold. She took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked to weigh in on the post. Saffold notes that despite her previous comments about Chrisean Jr., he's still adorable.

"Now here come the devils children saying I said his eyes far apart like I was saying they wasn’t cute. I don’t care what I said or how you took it. I said kizz his azz and mines too," she wrote. "That’s right show him off!! Show him he’s loved regardless of what they say. Heyyyy Lil Chrisean we love you man!!!" What do you think of Chrisean Rock's latest video of her son? What about the reality star continuing to be accused of giving her little one a disability? Have social media users gone too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Her Son Await Blueface's Release In New Selfies

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2019 Rolling Loud New YorkGossipBlueface's Mom Blames Jaidyn Alexis For Son Not Being At Birth Of Chrisean Jr.
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact AwardsGossipChrisean Rock & Her Son Await Blueface's Release In New Selfies
2019 Made In America FestivalGossipBlueface And Wack 100 React To Chrisean Rock's Pregnancy Plans
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community FestivalGossipBlueface & His Mom Respond To Chrisean Rock's IG Live Rant About Baby Carrier Drama