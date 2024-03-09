Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Son Whines In New Clip, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Allegations Continue

Chrisean Rock is certainly no stranger to criticism, but as of late, social media users' accusations have become far more serious than usual. The Baddies star welcomed her first child last year with her on and off again partner Blueface. Since then, she's frequently shared sweet photos and videos of the little one, though not everyone's reactions have been positive.

Today, for example, she posted an adorable clip of the two of them spending some quality time together. While plenty of commenters are simply doting over the infant, others are expressing concern. Various users suspect that Chrisean Jr.'s cry sounds abnormal, and are using that to back up ongoing accusations that his mother drank alcohol during her pregnancy.

Chrisean Rock Shares Sweet New Clip With Chrisean Jr.

"She needs to take him to be evaluated asap," one critical commenter writes. "I’m sick of people defending her!! She is the reason why her son has disabilities," another harsh user alleges. Fortunately, Chrisean Rock does have someone in her corner, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold. She took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked to weigh in on the post. Saffold notes that despite her previous comments about Chrisean Jr., he's still adorable.

"Now here come the devils children saying I said his eyes far apart like I was saying they wasn’t cute. I don’t care what I said or how you took it. I said kizz his azz and mines too," she wrote. "That’s right show him off!! Show him he’s loved regardless of what they say. Heyyyy Lil Chrisean we love you man!!!" What do you think of Chrisean Rock's latest video of her son? What about the reality star continuing to be accused of giving her little one a disability? Have social media users gone too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

