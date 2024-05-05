Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Son Tries To Talk In New Clip, Reigniting Disability Rumors

Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Internet trolls continue to be ruthless.

It's been an undoubtedly difficult couple of months for Chrisean Rock. Her child's father Blueface turned himself in for an alleged parole violation in January, leaving her to care for the little one without him. She's kept a lower profile than usual since, though she frequently provides fans with updates on her new football endeavor, as well as a surplus of posts about her son.

Unfortunately, however, the new mother also has to fend off rumors that Chrisean Jr. has a disability frequently. At first, it was speculated that he had fetal alcohol syndrome, which she's since denied. It's also been speculated that he could be blind, which she also denies. Regardless, social media users continue to leave their theories in the comments section of nearly everything she posts.

Chrisean Rock Shares Sweet Video Of Her Son

Yesterday, for example, she took to X with a sweet clip of her son trying to talk. According to her, he was learning to say "Thank you Jesus." Of course, he's not even a year old yet, so it's tough to determine exactly what the little one was trying to communicate. Regardless, it's a cute video. Most fans are leaving words of support for him and Chrisean, but sadly, many are also continuing to speculate that he has a disability and lash out at his mother. "Come out of denial and get that poor child some HELP!!!!!!!!!" one X commenter writes. "You messed up your baby you should really feel ashamed," another says. Obviously, these are incredibly serious allegations, indicating just how cruel anonymous internet trolls can be.

Luckily, it appears as though Chrisean is confident in her parenting skills, and won't let critics prevent her from celebrating her son in whichever way she chooses. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's new video alongside her and Blueface's son, Chrisean Jr.? Have social media users gone too far with their comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

