Chrisean Rock Gets Emotional After Seeing Blueface In Court: Watch

It's no secret that it's been a tough few months for Chrisean Rock. Aside from adjusting to motherhood, the Baddies star is currently dealing with the father of her child Blueface, and his incarceration. The "Thotiana" performer turned himself in back in January for an alleged parole violation, and he's expected to be behind bars until at least July of this year.

Amid Blueface's stay, Chrisean has been vocal about wanting him to return home. While it doesn't look like she'll be getting that anytime soon, she recently got the next best thing. During an Instagram Live today, she revealed that she saw him in court. She broke down in tears while detailing their interaction, explaining how he got a rare opportunity to hold their baby boy, Chrisean Jr.

Chrisean Rock Misses Blueface

"I stood in the back with the baby," she began. "But it's cr*zy because when I first went to court that's what I did the last time. The judge, she let me do it. She's like 'Oh no, she can stand up.' So this time it was like a full circle. I could tell she noticed that my son got bigger or something because she looked at us, smiled." Chrisean went on, recalling Blueface holding Jr. for the first time in months. "She was like, 'Yeah come on, bring the baby.' So I walked and gave him the baby, and he was just holding the baby, and I was just like holding him."

"I didn't know if I should kiss him or what, I don't know what I wasn't allowed to do to him," she continued. "I was just like crying for real because I was just like 'Oh my God.' He got all chunky, his beard is filling in a little bit." What do you think of Chrisean Rock getting emotional after seeing Blueface in court? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

