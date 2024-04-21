Chrisean Rock Addresses Blueface Tattoo Rumors, Knows Fans Miss Her

At this point, Chrisean Rock has become almost synonymous with drama. In recent weeks, however, she's been noticeably absent from social media. Nowadays, the new mother is keeping a fairly low profile as she awaits Blueface's release from jail, and focuses on some new endeavors.

Earlier this week, for example, she gave followers a glimpse at her football venture. She also announced that she has new music and other projects coming "soon." According to her, fans might get even more athletic content from Chrisean on her own streaming service, which has not yet been officially announced. Today, she gave fans yet another eagerly anticipated update on her life, revealing that she can't wait to reenter the spotlight.

Chrisean Rock Insists Controversial Tattoo Is Real

In a clip taken from her Instagram Story, the Baddies star explains that she plans to pop out again soon, adding that she can't wait for Blueface to get out. She also urges followers to come to her first football game, which is scheduled for the beginning of next month. "It's so cute how y'all miss me for real, y'all want to post me so bad," she said. "I'm gonna be outside very soon." Later in the clip, Chrisean addresses ongoing speculation about her controversial face tattoo, a portrait of her on-and-off-again lover Blueface's mugshot. Since she debuted in January, some have suspected it's fake, though she insists it's totally legit.

"B*tch, I've got two sides of my face," she reminded viewers. "You know damn well this sh*t is not fake. But it's cool, I can't wait to drop new music and get in the little drama and sh*t, you know how I be popping sh*t on my internet." What do you think of Chrisean Rock's latest update? Do you miss seeing her in the headlines for her antics? What about her Blueface face tattoo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

