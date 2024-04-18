Chrisean Rock Previews Her Career In Football, Also Teases New Music

Chrisean Rock has become a household name in the hip-hop world over the last few years. Overall, this has not always been for the best of reasons. Of course, she is mostly known for her dysfunctional relationship with none other than Blueface. Despite the fact that the two have broken up and gotten back together numerous times, they still persist. Right now, Blue is in jail, but it has not stopped Chrisean from proclaiming her love for the rapper. In fact, it seems like his incarceration has made their bond stronger.

During this time, Chrisean has been somewhat absent from the public eye. She posts Instagram stories every now and then, but the drama has been turned down all the way. Well, recently, Chrisean popped out on Instagram, where she revealed that she is going full steam ahead with her new football venture. Furthermore, she has numerous projects on the way. Part of this will be her getting back into the swing of things as it pertains to music.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Relationship Timeline

Chrisean Rock Is Making A Comeback

"Starting running back for the @cali.war first game may 5th Cathedraljigh school 6:30pm @lowso323 @sunlit.media thank you for this glimpse of me on the field!" Chrisean wrote. "I’m dropping new music and new projects soon !!! Just hollld up plus the football journey may be on my network as my first show. a lil glory to God for making a way for me to flourish fr." Needless to say, she is keeping herself busy right now. Whether or not she stays out of trouble, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of these latest moves from Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a sign of good things to come for the reality star? Are you still tapped into her projects like that? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram