Chrisean Rock Previews Her Career In Football, Also Teases New Music

Chrisean is trying new things.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
78 Views
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz

Chrisean Rock has become a household name in the hip-hop world over the last few years. Overall, this has not always been for the best of reasons. Of course, she is mostly known for her dysfunctional relationship with none other than Blueface. Despite the fact that the two have broken up and gotten back together numerous times, they still persist. Right now, Blue is in jail, but it has not stopped Chrisean from proclaiming her love for the rapper. In fact, it seems like his incarceration has made their bond stronger.

During this time, Chrisean has been somewhat absent from the public eye. She posts Instagram stories every now and then, but the drama has been turned down all the way. Well, recently, Chrisean popped out on Instagram, where she revealed that she is going full steam ahead with her new football venture. Furthermore, she has numerous projects on the way. Part of this will be her getting back into the swing of things as it pertains to music.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Relationship Timeline

Chrisean Rock Is Making A Comeback

"Starting running back for the @cali.war first game may 5th Cathedraljigh school 6:30pm @lowso323 @sunlit.media thank you for this glimpse of me on the field!" Chrisean wrote. "I’m dropping new music and new projects soon !!! Just hollld up plus the football journey may be on my network as my first show. a lil glory to God for making a way for me to flourish fr." Needless to say, she is keeping herself busy right now. Whether or not she stays out of trouble, remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of these latest moves from Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a sign of good things to come for the reality star? Are you still tapped into her projects like that? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chrisean's Rock Sister Tesehki Teases Fans With New Music On Instagram

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Daniels Leather Fashion ShowMusicChrisean Rock Comes Out Of Hiding To Reveal Where She's Been61.6K
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact AwardsMusicWhere Did Chrisean Rock Go?4.1K
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact AwardsMusicChrisean Rock Decimated By Fans After Professing Her Love For Blueface3.0K
Daniels Leather Fashion ShowMusicChrisean Rock Moves Back Into Blueface's House, Wack 100 Hits Her With A Warning12.6K