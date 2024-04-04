Where Did Chrisean Rock Go?

Chrisean Rock made news every day, until she didn't.

Chrisean Rock was easily one of the most prominent people online just a few months ago. Overall, this was mostly due to her relationship with Blueface and all of the drama that came from it. However, these days, it seems like she is completely absent online. When Blue went to jail, Chrisean came out and said that the two were now together. It led to all sorts of Instagram Live videos from the reality star. It also launched a feud with Blue's mom, Karlissa Saffold.

Amidst all of this, people began questioning the health of her son Jr. Some said he had Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Others tried to find other potential conditions he may have. Ultimately, it was all very toxic, but Chrisean continued to post through it. These days, however, she has gone mostly silent on social media, and fans have been noticing. In the tweets below, you will find a few people who within just the last 24 hours have been posing the question, "what happened to Chrisean Rock?" Some feel as though she has disappeared, or at least the discourse around her has died down.

Chrisean Rock Has Fans Curious

Well, she still posts to her Instagram story. On numerous occasions, she has posted video and photos of her with her child. Additionally, just a few days ago, she posted a video of herself on the football field, playing some ball. Apart from that, it seems like Chrisean is living a bit of a drama free life these days. After a hectic couple of years, one could say it is about time. Only time will tell if Chrisean goes back to the hectic lifestyle fans know her for.

Let us know what you think of Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Are you hoping to see her return to the internet? Do you think it is actually a good thing that she is taking a break right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

