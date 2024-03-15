Chrisean Rock Celebrates 24th Birthday, Yearns For Blueface In The Process

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are a couple that has been embroiled in a lot of drama over the past couple of years. Overall, it feels like this drama will never truly end. Although they have broken up on numerous occasions, they always find their way back to one another. Moreover, they now have a child together, which makes the whole situation that much deeper. Prior to going to jail, it seemed like Blue and Chrisean were done for good. However, Chrisean is saying that they are back together and are stronger than ever.

While home, Chrisean has been going through a lot. Her parenting is constantly being brought into question. Some have speculated that her child has a learning disability, and those claims have only gotten louder. Moreover, there have been some odd events happening at her home lately. For instance, Blueface's dad was held at gunpoint in the driveway. On Thursday, however, Chrisean got to celebrate her 24th birthday. However, there was only one gift she had in mind.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

"The only gift I want is you blue," she wrote on Twitter. Of course, that is a gift she just cannot receive right now. In fact, she probably won't get to see Blueface for at least another three or four months. It has been stated that the rapper will be staying in jail until July. By the time he gets out, it will be interesting to see if he still wants to be with Chrisean. As we know, this couple is a rollercoaster ride. What might be true today, probably will not be true tomorrow. Only time will tell whether or not this couple can survive the volatility.

