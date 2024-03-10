Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Asks Fans To Pray For Him, Shares Old Photos

For those unaware, the California rapper is still behind bars for violating his probation, and his mother continues to advocate for him.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Blueface is still in prison for violating his probation, and his mother Karlissa Saffold continues to advocate for his well-being and try to bring him closer to religion. "I know sometimes we can’t stand my baby but I need all my Christians to raise him up in prayer today," she captioned a series of old pictures of him, from childhood to adolescence and young adulthood. "Fasting and praying that the lord gets deep down in his soul to show him the lords will for his life is the best life. Strength and courage and perfect health. May no weapon formed against him prosper in Jesus name amen [prayer hands emoji] das momma baby waby [crying face emoji] [red heart emoji]."

However, while the California rapper is still behind bars, the drama surrounding his beefs, flings, and career by no means locked itself up with him. Moreover, Karlissa Saffold is one of many people who claimed that Blueface's child with Chrisean Rock has some form of disorder or serious condition, although she's one of the few actually close to the situation to do so. It feels wrong to speculate on this, but it nonetheless caused a lot of debate online. If you aren't familiar with the three's history, then you can see by this glimpse how conflicting their emotions tend to be.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface’s Son Whines In New Clip, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Allegations Continue

Karlissa Saffold Reminisces On Blueface's Youth While Asking For Prayers

Furthermore, Karlissa Saffold also claimed that Blueface's father almost let his grandson drown while babysitting. Fortunately, little Javaughn was okay and nothing serious happened, but it was still quite scary. This criticism from the "BDD" MC's mother is also notable because Chrisean has not let her see their son Junior yet. Since she's living with Blue's father right now, there are a lot of sides to this beef between Rock and Saffold.

Meanwhile, the two continue to fight and antagonize each other online, so Blueface will have a lot to handle when he gets out. What do you think about this whole never-ending debacle? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on this family dynamic, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Reveals Blueface’s Father Was Held At Gunpoint Outside Of Her Home

