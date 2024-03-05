NLE Choppa Trolls Blueface On Social Media But Still Wants Him Freed

The NLE Choppa and Blueface beef is a hard one to call these days, mostly because the former doesn't seem to be taking things too seriously. Also, we have to consider that the latter is currently in jail at press time, so there's not much opportunity to really respond. Moreover, Choppa has a new track with Lil Mabu to promote, which takes shots at his California rap rival and includes a lookalike of his on-and-off-again boo Chrisean Rock. In fact, the Memphis MC even got a fake face tattoo of her likeness, and now, he returned to social media with another troll for the two.

Furthermore, NLE Choppa wants to start the "Get Rid Of All Bluefaces" challenge, and uploaded a video of himself dumping hundred-dollar bills ("blue faces") down the toilet. In addition, he made fun of folks actually believing that he got a face tattoo of Chrisean Rock. But one of the most curious parts of this particular post is that the Cottonwood 2 artist advocated for Blueface's freedom and said that his "Shotta Flow 7" remix with Lil Mabu is not a diss track. Seems pretty odd and backhanded, but he's making it very clear that this is mostly just a social media clout chase for fun and nothing more.

NLE Choppa Wants Blueface Out Of Jail, But Throws His Namesake Down The Drain: Watch

Still, we don't think that Blueface is feeling too happy about this considering their previous beef and his inability to respond. For those unaware, the former collaborators saw a rift in their relationship when Blue tried to make an advance on Choppa's baby mama, and they started dissing each other on songs. A boxing challenge floated around but never manifested, and even their mothers got involved. Overall, it seems all blown up for the Internet, but at least everyone involved seemed to keep a grounded sense of humor throughout.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole beef situation and its conflicting messages? Can we really say "Shotta Flow 7" isn't a diss when the lyrics take aim at Blue and one of the actresses is a dead ringer for Chrisean? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on NLE Choppa and Blueface.

