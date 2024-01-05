Blueface On NLE Choppa's Boxing Match Challenge: "Finally We Got One"

Blueface's diss against NLE Choppa on Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" remix clearly didn't sit well with him. Then again, he probably saw another big chance to capitalize on this moment, and decided to lean into one of the most volatile social media presences in recent memory. Moreover, this is what the California rapper had to say against the Memphis MC. "Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit," he spit on the cut. "Why you lying ’bout the number, b***h? You know I got the digits. I ain’t never pulled it out and ain’t have a b***h to kiss it." Now, it seems like they might face off by trading blows rather than trading bars.

Furthermore, NLE Choppa challenged Blueface to a boxing match, and we now have a response from him to give more credence to this prospect. "Finally we got one," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday (January 4) alongside a fish hook emoji. As such, we have plenty of reason to believe that the Cr*zy In Love reality star is more than down to scuffle with his former "Shotta Flow (Remix)" collaborator in the ring. After all, he already has plenty of experience in this area, and if you're a combat sports junkie, we'll let you predict this matchup in the comments section down below.

Blueface's Response To NLE Choppa's Boxing Challenge

"Let’s box @bluefacebleedem who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP," NLE Choppa tweeted. "He undefeated vs women ion respect a n***a that put his hands on em anyway !" "I hit you personally to stop speaking on me," he had initially responded to Blueface's diss on the "Barbie" remix. "I thought s**t was understood. Bet that [handshake emoji]."

"N***as rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his,” Chrisean Rock's former flame clapped back. “She decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe. I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry [handshake emoji] squabble up or shut up. I KNO NLE baby momma wanna hit [circus tent emoji]. I put lil bro on anyway [yawning emoji]." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and NLE Choppa, keep checking in with HNHH.

