NLE Choppa Reacts To Blueface Dissing Him On Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" Remix

According to NLE Choppa, he already asked Blueface to stop mentioning him.

BYCaroline Fisher
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 2

Blueface recently hopped on the remix of Jaidyn Alexis' viral track "Barbie," taking aim at various people he's had beef with over the past year or so. He called out Offset, for example, alluding to rumors that he slept with Blueface's ex Chrisean Rock. He also referenced his recent back-and-forth with Soulja Boy, suggesting that he slept with the mother of his child. The MILF Music founder didn't stop there, however. He went on to mention NLE Choppa, claiming that his "baby mama wanna hit."

For obvious reasons, this struck a nerve, prompting the 21-year-old to respond on Twitter. He shared a clip from the music video including the diss, claiming that he's already asked the rapper to stop talking about him. "I hit you personally to stop speaking on me," he wrote. "I thought sh*t was understood. Bet that."

Read More: NLE Choppa Mistaken For Chris Brown By Walmart Employee: Watch

NLE Choppa Claims He Asked Blueface To "Stop Speaking On" Him

The shade comes after the mother of NLE Choppa's child, Marissa Da'Nae, claimed that Blueface tried to shoot his shot with her at a party. According to her, she rejected him, letting the "Thotiana" performer know that she's friends with Chrisean. "He was like, 'How well do you know her? Can you call her?'" she recalled. "He was like, 'So you gonna choose my baby mama over me?'" Blueface later took aim at NLE Choppa on Twitter, accusing him of blowing up his phone after he called him "tender."

"NLE been calling my [phone] all day about his baby momma but I'm tender 😂," he wrote. "He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I'm his 'Shotta Flow (Remix)' friend 😂. Don't call me about no b**ch boy." What do you think of Blueface dissing NLE Choppa on Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie" remix? What about NLE Choppa claiming that he already asked Blueface not to talk about him anymore? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface Targets NLE Choppa & DJ Akademiks On Social Media: "Welcome To The Circus"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.