NLE Choppa Mistaken For Chris Brown By Walmart Employee: Watch

NLE Choppa recently unveiled a YouTube video of him and some friends going "ghetto Christmas caroling" in public. The video shows them dressed in robes, performing rap songs in Sephora, an Apple store, and more. They even stopped by Walmart for an impromptu performance of Drake, Sexyy Red, and SZA's hit, "Rich Baby Daddy."

Various confused shoppers looked on as they performed, one of them being an employee. She appeared to be feeling the unexpected show, however, she wasn't exactly sure who she was watching. "Chris!" she shouted, "I love you Chris Brown!" NLE Choppa played along, thanking her before rolling into the R&B icon's track "Wall to Wall."

Woman Shows Love To Chris Brown During NLE Choppa Performance

While some social media users are laughing at the woman for the confusion, others are coming to her defense, claiming that the two of them actually look pretty similar. "Close enough," one Instagram commenter jokes. "The disrespect," another adds alongside a series of laughing emojis. Luckily, the 21-year-old was able to deal with the mix-up in stride and didn't appear to be too offended. After all, he is a big Breezy fan, so he might have even taken it as a compliment.

He showed his appreciation for the "Under The Influence" performer last month on Instagram, providing fans with a cover of the 2019 Indigo track on Instagram. While some viewers found it funny, others thought he could have a serious future in singing, though he appears to have only been trying to flex the diamonds on his teeth in the video. What do you think of a Walmart employee mistaking NLE Choppa for Chris Brown? What about his reaction to the mix-up? Do you think the two of them look alike? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

