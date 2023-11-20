NLE Choppa Sings Chris Brown Track, Much To The Internet’s Amusement

NLE Choppa, like many folks out there, is a big Chris Brown fan, and he makes that admiration pretty clear online and in public outings, such as when they played basketball together. However, his most recent example of Breezy fandom has some fans in tears, others with genuine admiration, and a few who think he shouldn't try too hard. Moreover, the Cottonwood 2 rapper sang the R&B star's track "Under The Influence" in a new social media video. We have to give him props: he gives it his all and stays (mostly) on key. Plenty of folks have that MC/singer duality, but it's even more exciting to see it develop from someone you didn't expect in that lane.

Furthermore, this also happened to 21 S*vage, who's made a name for himself for trying to show off his pipes. Whether it's on social media or at an Usher concert, NLE Choppa certainly has steep competition in this regard. Many folks in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's coverage of this Chris Brown cover demanded a collaboration between the two. Furthermore, maybe they can make a mixtape of sorts with other rappers who you'd never expect to sing some soulful jams on wax.

NLE Choppa Covers Chris Brown's "Under The Influence": Watch

Jokes aside, though, the Memphis hitmaker is still quite proficient in his own lane. Perhaps he needs just a little bit more practice before he can hope to reach Chris Brown levels of vocal dexterity, at least in melodic and technical terms. But recent singles and collabs like the 21-year-old's "Ice" with producers Aarne and Imanbek show that he's still got that fire in him. Still, maybe this is just the start of a new phase in his career, or it's just a fan being a fan.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown just released a new album 11:11, and it looks like it'll perform pretty well on the charts. More importantly, though, it gave die-hard fans another collection of melodically engaging cuts with sultry production. Hopefully this isn't the last C.B. cover that rappers bring us. For more news and the latest updates on NLE Choppa, stay up to date on HNHH.

