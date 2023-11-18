NLE Choppa Teams Up With Producers, Aarne And Imanbek, For “Ice”

NLE Choppa is still one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. He might not be on the popularity level of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, or J. Cole, but his fanbase is quite substantial. In fact, he currently sits at just under 20 million monthly listeners. That is good enough for 304th in the world, according to Spotify. While it might not sound all that impressive, there are obviously so many artists out there, and being in the top percentile is a great accomplishment.

We bring up his expanding fanbase because he is branching out of the United States for new collaborations. For example, this year, the Memphis rapper recently worked alongside Gambi, a popular French rapper who has a few hits under his belt. They put out the fast-paced single, "Bonjour," earlier this year. Now, he is sticking with more European talent for a new single, "Ice."

Listen To "Ice" By Imanbek, Aarne, And NLE Choppa

However, Choppa is not sharing the mic this time. Instead, he is working with two producers. Those are Imanbek and Aarne. Imanbek has been in the studio a lot with SAINt JHN, Marshmello, Rita Ora, and more. He was born in Kazakhstan. Then, Aarne, who is from Romania, has worked with lesser-known names, but he does have a song with Famous Dex. "Ice" was featured on Aarne's latest record, AA LANGUAGE 2 as "ice ice ice." However, it has just gotten a rerelease as a single with a little bit longer runtime.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song by NLE Choppa, Imanbek, and Aarne, "Ice?" Is this one of Choppa's better features this year? Is the beat one of the better trap instrumentals of 2023?

Quotable Lyrics:

Police say, "Freeze," my diamonds doin' it

P***y piercin' on her cat, man, I spent a couple racks on it

Fat mama poking, see it when approachin'

Choke a chain, chokin', pull on it while I stroke it

Uh, she like, "Ice me out," ayy

I'm like, "Eat it up," yeah

