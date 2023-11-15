Chris Brown’s “11:11” First Week Sales Predictions

Chris Brown has had a long and extremely successful career, that is no secret. His hits are plentiful and he is a true established veteran in the R&B genre. He is now 11 albums deep which is a feat not many artists can say they have. That project ironically is called 11:11. The original plan for the record was for it to drop on November 11 as well, really committing to the bit. However, it was not much of a surprise when Breezy decided to drop it a day early, which was a Friday.

In hindsight, it was probably the right move, especially with a lot of other major artists dropping on that day. He would be a day behind and some people might not have known that someone had dropped on Saturday. However, Brown's new album might not have been good enough regardless. As of now, only one track is gaining some traction. That is one of the lead singles, "Sensational," with Davido and Lojay. Currently, it sits at nearly 10 million streams on Spotify.

Listen To 11:11 By Chris Brown

Even for some major artists like Brown, hip-hop and R&B tapes have not been performing well this year. That could be for a lot of reasons. But, hopefully, next year will see a bit of a resurgence. Chris is looking at a top 15 debut on the Billboard chart according to HipHopNMore and HitsDailyDouble. For sales, it looks like he will score around $40,000 with 8,000 of those being pure sales.

