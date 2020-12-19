album sales projections
- MusicYeat "2093" First Week Sales Projections Will Surprise YouEven though it's still too early to tell how the new album will perform, it looks like initial streams and purchases are promising.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown's "11:11" First Week Sales PredictionsA top 15 placement is expected for Brown's 11th album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDMX 'EXODUS' Early Album Sales Projections Lower Than ExpectedThe arrival of DMX's posthumous album "EXODUS" is expected to alleviate the pain of music fans grieving his loss, but early projection sales numbers show that not everyone tuned in for his new music as expected.By Keenan Higgins
- NumbersEminem "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B" First Week Sales ProjectionsEminem's "Murder To Be Murdered By - Side B" might not even move 100K units in its first week.By Aron A.