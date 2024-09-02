Joe Budden Isn't Buying Travis Scott's "DAYS BEFORE RODEO" Sales Predictions One Bit

Scott received even more lucrative projections just yesterday.

It's safe to say that Travis Scott made a lot of his fans' dreams come true a couple of weeks ago. After over a decade of waiting and praying, the Houston artist put DAYS BEFORE RODEO onto streaming services. Additionally, physical copy enthusiasts are jumping for joy because you are able to buy either it on vinyl or on CD format. Furthermore, it wouldn't be a Travis Scott roll out if there weren't any bundles. La Flame dropped quite a few of them where you could grab a t-shirt or a sweatshirt. Lastly, he sent fans into a frenzy by releasing five separate deluxe options, in addition to live and chopped 'n screwed renditions.

With so many ways of packaging the project and do to it being a fan-favorite tape, DAYS BEFORE RODEO is looking to have the biggest first week for any rap album this year. We won't be sure on what that number is until tomorrow, but before it was slated to move around 217,000 copies with over 80 percent of them being physical sales. With all of this in mind, it's clear that Scott has been dominating hip-hop fans' attention over these last 14 days or so. He's even taking numbers away from some pretty notable names like YG and Cash Cobain and will most likely do the same to Destroy Lonely and Big Sean.

Fans Are Split On Joe Budden's Theories About Travis Scott

However, even with Travis Scott having massive pull, Joe Budden is not accepting that these numbers are real. In the most recent episode of his podcast, him and the panel discussed this and how a tech company is inflating them. You can look at his skepticism in two ways. Firstly, he could be just flat out hating on Scott and discrediting how massive of an artist he is. Or he knows something that we don't and he's exposing people. Fans are shockingly split on this, with some pulling up the streaming stats to help make Joe's point. Others feel that he doesn't understand the project's and the artist's overall magnitude. Travis Scott rarely takes aim at anyone, but will he this time?

