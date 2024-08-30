Travis Scott Drops "Live From Atlanta" Album Exclusively On His Website

Huncho Jack is selling multiple versions.

Travis Scott has captivated fans with his Days Before Rodeo rollout. Despite being a decade old, the mixtape outsold new albums by Scott's peers. The rapper took note of this, and has proceeded to roll out multiple versions of the mixtape on his personal website. These versions have been dubbed "vault," because each comes with a previously unreleased song. Travis Scott upped the ante on August 29th, though. In addition to "vault editions" with new songs, the rapper dropped a live recording of his Days Before Rodeo concert. The title? Live from Atlanta.

Live from Atlanta is being packaged with the standard edition of Days Before Rodeo. The digital download is being offered for $4.99 Live from Atlanta is, of course an album version of the highly anticipated anniversary concert that Travis Scott put on last week. The rapper decided to tribute hardcore fans by performing the mixtape in its entirety. The tracklist for Live from Atlanta is similar, except for the specific order. Scott decided to change things up during his shown, and plays DBR highlights out of order.

Travis Scott Also Dropped A Chopped N Screwed Version

Travis Scott unveiled the Live from Atlanta album on Instagram, along with a chopped and screwed version of the mixtape. The rapper is clearly fond of his breakout project, and he fed off the crowd's enthusiasm during the show. He even teased a possible Days Before Rodeo tour. "I might have to do a whole tour of this," he told the crowd. "These the best songs on the planet." Part of the reason Days Before Rodeo means so much to Scott, in retrospect, is the work he got to do alongside Virgil Abloh. Scott revealed that Abloh helped designed the neon smoking cowboy sign that now adorns the front cover of Live from Atlanta.