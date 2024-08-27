Travis Scott Delivers A Long-Winded But Wholesome Birthday Toast To James Harden

In the words of Travis Scott, "We only here to celebrate the best of the best of the best, of the best..."

Travis Scott and James Harden were broing it up last night in Las Vegas, according to Sportskeeda. The Houston rapper and the Los Angeles-bred NBA star guard have been close pals for quite some time. Their relationship grew, especially when the Arizona State product played for the Scott's hometown Rockets. In fact, James Harden describes his relationship with the Cactus Jack label head as one that betters them both. "We’ve grown a friendship, a friendship that’s grown pretty tight. We talk very, very often... give each other confidence", Harden explained in 2019.

We talk about how we can be better in our own class. It’s really grown to be a real brotherhood and a friendship. It’s pretty dope". Well, it seems that last night was an accumulation of all of that time as friends because Travis heaped tons of love and praise on James during a birthday toast, according to DJ Akademiks. The Los Angeles Clipper guard turned 35 yesterday and invited La Flame, as well as many other high-profile guests. In Harden's post from the bash, Lil Baby, former teammate Kevin Durant, Michael Rubin, and presumably many others were in attendance as well.

Travis Scott Heaps Tons Of Love Onto James Harden

Scott can be a pretty awkward dude, but it makes this speech about his "brother" all the more wholesome. "I just want everybody to go to the next level for the greatest human of all time. If you're only here, we're only here to celebrate the best of the best....", he began. "This my greatest friend of all time and I just want everybody to please, if you don't throw up, then just have a good time till your hands and feet can work no more. If you have a shot in your hand, I need you to raise that glass to the highest of the highest, we only here to have a good time, not a long time. To the best man of all time, to my best friend, my brother", Scott lovingly concluded. You can tell they have a real bond, and we hope it continues for a long time.

What are your thoughts on Travis Scott's birthday toast to James Harden? Did you know they were close friends? Do you think James Harden was recruited by Trav to come back to the Houston Rockets that night? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Travis Scott and James Harden. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of sports and music.