- ViralBeyonce's Ice Spice & Coco Jones Greeting Has Fans Noticing A Stark Difference In DemeanorFans think that Queen Bey said a lot through her shift in body language when she saw the R&B singer while meeting the rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCiara & Russell Wilson Share Adorable Clip Of How They Prep Newborn For Date NightSometimes, the hardest part about going out as a couple can be putting your baby to sleep, but the two have fun even with this step.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Calls Dancers On FaceTime To Give Them MoneyIt seems like The Boy wanted to call in and make sure all his cash went to the right people.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTakeoff Wax Figure's Creation Detailed In New Video: WatchThis is the first-ever rendition of the late former Migo on wax, and its creator mr.officials.llc shared the heartfelt tale behind it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Parties With Cash Cobain & Fivio Foreign During Weekend In New York: WatchFivio also gave Drake his flowers on Twitter. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJa Rule & Hitmaka Join Forces For Studio SessionAmid recent news that the New York MC is gearing up another album coming soon, it's no surprise that the prolific producer joined the party.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Breaks Down While Singing Gospel Music In Public: WatchClearly, there is lot weighing on Rock's mind. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Honor Late Son Zen With Sweet Family VideoCannon and Scott's son Zen passed away in 2021 at only five months old.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Continues Post-Pregnancy IG Streak With Underwater Belly ShootNow that the R&B crooner and her boo DDG dropped the secrecy act, we're loving the wholesome content around their little one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Relationships6ix9ine Says He Would Die For His Woman, Yailin La Mas Viral, After Assault IncidentUnless this is an almost identical lookalike, this is apparently the same Yailin that threatened him with a knife just a couple weeks ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Akademiks Accused Of Sexual Assault & Grooming MinorsAk claimed that the woman had a threesome with his friends inside his house while he was drunk, and she alleged he assaulted her later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJanelle Monae Becomes The Grinch In Stunning CostumeIf you thought that you were the most committed to your holiday spirit in 2023, then maybe you shouldn't read this and stay blissfully ignorant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosDrake Enlists Morgan Wallen For Explosive "You Broke My Heart" Music VideoDrake and Morgan Wallen meet their unexpected fate in the Canadian hitmaker's latest video. By Caroline Fisher