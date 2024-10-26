Tyler, The Creator Unleashes New “Chromakopia” Teaser & Confuses Fans With Cryptic Hint

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Tyler, the Creator performs with Kali Uchis at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Tyler, The Creator's new album drops on Monday.

Tyler, the Creator is currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Chromakopia. The project is slated for release on October 28, and recently, he delivered yet another preview of what's to come. Today, Tyler unleashed a new self-directed video titled "Thought I Was Dead."

Visually, it fits in with the rest of the promotional videos Tyler has dropped this month. As expected listeners are already loving the new track, and have flooded his YouTube comments section with praise. "IT'S SO GOOD WE'RE IN FOR A CLASSIC," one writes. "CHROMAKOPIA WILL BE ALBUM OF THE YEAR," another insists.

Tyler, The Creator Prepares To Drop Chromakopia

While the teaser has certainly managed to get fans excited, another one of Tyler's latest moves has them feeling the opposite. He changed his Twitter/X bio to read "F*CKKKKKK FEATURES," which some speculate could mean there won't be any features on Chromakopia. This is unconfirmed, but some social media users are disappointed regardless, as they've been theorizing about who could appear on the album since the "St. Chroma" teaser came out earlier this month. Kendrick LamarFrank Ocean21 Savage, and Little Simz are among the collaborators fans expected.

For now, it appears as though fans will just have to wait until Monday at 6 AM EST to see what this all means. Tomorrow, however, some lucky supporters in the Los Angeles area will have an opportunity to hear the project in full early during his listening party at the Intuit Dome. What do you think of Tyler, the Creator's new "Thought I Was Dead" video? What about him appearing to hint at the idea of there being no features on his new album? Do you think this could be the case or not? Are you looking forward to finally hearing Chromakopia when it drops on Monday at 6 AM EST? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...